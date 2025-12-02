KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — In an official statement today, seventeen assistant ministers and six nominated assemblymen were sworn in at Istana Seri Kinabalu, but their ministries were not named.

The statement specifically stated the list included Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and independent assemblymen only.

The four independent assemblymen named – Pintasan assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan; Kukusan assemblyman Datuk Rina Zainal; Bandau assemblyman Datuk Dr Maijol Mahap; Tulid assemblyman Jordan Jude Ellron – were part of the GRS coalition prior to nomination day.

They were among the 12 or so assemblymen who were reported to be unhappy with the inclusion of Barisan Nasional in the government yesterday.

STAR’s Bingkor assemblyman Mohd Ishak Ayub, who is also Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman’s nephew, was a “direct” appointment, which will see his party remain in the opposition.

Topping the list of the 17 assistant ministers sworn in today was Gabungan Rakyat Sabah information chief and Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, followed by Pitas assemblyman Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah, Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasnih, Labuk assemblyman Datuk Samad Jamri, Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury, and Lumadan assemblyman Datuk Ruslan Muharam.

They were also among those who were reportedly disappointed with the decision to include BN in the fold.

Completing the 17 are Tandek assemblyman Datuk Hendrus Anding, Telupid assemblyman Datuk Jonnybone J. Kurum, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, Tanjung Kapor assemblyman Datuk Ben Chong, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Dr Andi Md Samsureezal, and Datuk Ceasar Mandela Malakun.

They took their oath of office before the Tuan Yang Terutama. Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and members of the newly-appointed Sabah State Cabinet.

The ceremony also gave out letters to six nominated assemblymen: Mandela, who will use the appointment to serve as an assistant minister; former Sabah Law Society (SLS) president Datuk Roger Chin; PGRS’s secretary general Datuk Mohamed Razali Mohamad Razi; chief minister’s chief political secretary Datuk Haji Abdul Kassim Razali; Liberal Democratic Party secretary general Datuk Ir Chin Shu Ying; and PKR division chief Grace Lee Li Mei.

The list means that Barisan Nasional has only one representative – Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin who was given the Tourism, Culture and Environment minister post. BN component Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Arthur Kurup and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia’s sole representative Datuk Rusdin Riman was also left out of the fold.

Many are speculating that they will be offered posts in government-linked companies and other government agencies instead.