KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A pondok school operator from Tumpat, Kelantan was again brought to court, this time to face three charges of sexual crimes involving a 16-year-old male student.

Mohamad Aswadi Yah, 46, also known as “Abuya” who is the director of a pondok education centre, pleaded not guilty after all charges were read before Sessions Court Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, before requesting a trial, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

According to the first charge, he is accused of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without his consent (forcing the victim to perform oral sex).

The accused is charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years, and whipping, if convicted.

For the second and third charges, the accused is charged with committing physical sexual assault on the same victim under Section 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

All offences were allegedly committed at a house in Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh, on August 4, at around 7.30am.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin proposed bail of RM20,000 for each charge, taking into account the seriousness of the case and the risk of witness tampering.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Mohd Irwan Sumadi, appealed for a reduction in bail on the grounds that his client, who is also a father of four, has health problems including spinal pain, low blood pressure, and a nerve disease.

He also informed the court that his client had previously been charged with 18 other offences in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Perak between September 11 and October 17, with total bail amounting to RM93,000.

The court allowed the accused to be released on a total bail of RM10,000 for all charges with additional conditions: he is prohibited from being within a 30km radius of the victim, from disturbing or approaching any prosecution witnesses, and must report to a nearby police station every month.

The court set January 5 for case mention for document disclosure.

On November 19, Mohamad Aswadi was also fined RM1,950 by the Syariah Court in Tumpat, Kelantan, after pleading guilty to two charges related to permission for conducting studies at his education centre.