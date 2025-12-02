IPOH, Dec 2 — A total of 65 Influenza-like-illness (ILI) clusters have been reported in Perak as of Nov 29, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that of the total, 33 clusters were Influenza infection clusters.

“From the monitoring of ILI clusters that have been reported from Epidemiology Week (ME) 1/2025 to 48/2025, a total of 35 influenza cases were admitted to hospital,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the state assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from Shahrul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup), who asked about the immediate acions taken by the state government to ensure that the spread of influenza in schools can be effectively controlled, as well as guaranteeing the safety and well-being of students.

Sivanesan said there was an upward trend in reported ILI clusters from ME 40/2025 to ME 42/2025.

However, he said, the trend of reported ILI clusters decreased from 17 clusters in ME 42/2025 to one cluster in ME 43/2025, which is a reduction of 94.1 per cent, with no ILI clusters reported in ME 47/2025.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said that throughout this year, the majority of reported ILI clusters involved children.

He added that from the monitoring of 65 reported ILI clusters, 23 clusters or 35.38 per cent involved educational institutions at the secondary school level and below, while only one ILI cluster or 1.54 per cent involved elderly care institutions. — Bernama