BUTTERWORTH, Dec 2 — No state government officer was detained in connection with alleged illicit activities during a raid at a three-storey shoplot in Bandar Perai Jaya here on Saturday, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said checks revealed that no civil servant was among those arrested, except for one student from a public institution of higher learning.

“Police are conducting further investigations into the case. All those detained are still under remand until December 5,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for committing intercourse against the order of nature, and Section 292 of the same Act in relation to obscene materials found on mobile phones.

In the November 29 raid, police arrested 13 men for alleged involvement in unnatural sexual and prostitution activities.

Of those detained, 11 were customers, including two foreigners aged 19 to 66, while another two were the owner and a worker, aged 57 and 59, respectively. — Bernama