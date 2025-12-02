KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today announced that the MySawasdee train service has been cancelled following the need for post-flood safety inspections as well as track cleaning and repair work in several areas that are still not stable.

KTMB in a statement today announced the cancellation involving train No. 1004 from KL Sentral to Hat Yai and train No. 1005 from Hat Yai to KL Sentral for the period of Dec 5 to 8 and Dec 12 to 15.

At the same time, the statement stated that Thai authorities are also conducting rail infrastructure inspections and technical assessments to determine the level of safety of the route before train operations can be carried out.

“Of the 837 affected passengers, 683 passengers have not yet cancelled their tickets while 196 passengers who cancelled early are eligible to receive the remaining fare refund,” according to the statement.

For online ticket purchases, passengers can cancel via the KITS app by selecting MyTicket → Upcoming Ticket → Refund and will receive a full fare refund immediately into KTM Wallet for future ticket purchases.

The next MySawasdee service schedule and dates will be announced from time to time depending on developments and the situation in Hat Yai.

KTMB also apologises for the inconvenience and passengers can contact KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 for further information. — Bernama