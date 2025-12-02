KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today reminded graduates not to be complacent amid rapid modernisation or fall into unhealthy pursuits, urging them instead to become builders of a strong civilisation using the knowledge they have gained.

Knowledge acquired at university, His Majesty said, is an amanah (trust) to be returned to society and the nation, and not merely a personal asset.

“What matters is how that knowledge is used for the good of all.

“History shows that knowledge can lift a community from ignorance to the light of truth,” the King said when officiating the 15th Convocation of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

Also present were UPNM Pro-Chancellor Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

In his royal address, Sultan Ibrahim, who is also UPNM Chancellor, also expressed hope that graduates will emerge as young leaders who excel in their fields while upholding integrity and dedication to national service.

“Use your knowledge wisely and contribute meaningfully to the country. Never disappoint your parents, nor engage in actions that erode our national identity,” His Majesty said.

The King also congratulated all graduates and prayed for UPNM’s continued progress as the region’s leading defence university.

A total of 1,011 graduates were honoured at the convocation ceremony, including 24 PhD holders, 54 master’s graduates, 783 bachelor’s degree recipients and 149 diploma holders.

Of the total, 15 were participants of the First-Child Undergraduate Programme, an initiative to support social mobility among B40 families. — Bernama