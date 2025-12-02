KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A man has been remanded for six days to assist in investigations after allegedly killing his wife at Kampung Paku in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, yesterday.

According to Bernama, the remand order was issued by Magistrate Tun Faez Fikhrie Tun Asrul Saini at the Magistrates’ Court in Tanah Merah, starting today until December 7, to allow investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the 63-year-old suspect, dressed in a detention outfit, arrived at the court at 9.25am in a police vehicle.

Yesterday, media reports stated that a woman identified as Mastura Abdullah, 40, was allegedly killed by her husband at a house in Kampung Paku.