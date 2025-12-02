KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The latest national debt figures and internal audits of ministers’ officers are among the key issues set to be raised at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Prime Minister to outline the government’s approach in reducing new borrowings and elaborate on the debt repayment strategy to ensure national debt and fiscal deficits continue to decline.

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will seek clarification on whether the government plans to conduct internal audits on ministers’ officers, following the Prime Minister’s recent call for stricter monitoring.

During the oral question session, Wong Chen (PH-Subang) will ask the Home Affairs Minister about the timeline and plan for expanding the Refugee Registration Document System (DPP) to facilitate registered refugees’ access to education and healthcare through non-governmental organisations or private institutions.

Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will question the Housing and Local Government Minister about the persistent challenge of eligible Malaysians failing to secure affordable homes despite numerous project announcements, and seek updates on measures to address abandoned housing projects impacting first-time buyers.

Additionally, Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) will ask the Works Minister about the results of studies on Cup Lump Modified Asphalt (CMA) technology as a potential alternative to current road surfacing methods.

Following the Q&A session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the tabling of the Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2025 by the Human Resources Minister.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days, concluding this Thursday. — Bernama