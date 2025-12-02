KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Police arrested three relatives believed to have assaulted and threatened the boyfriend of one of their family members due to a misunderstanding in Kampung Cheras Baru, here, last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said all the suspects, aged between 24 and 56, were detained by a team from the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division at 4.30pm on the same day.

“In the 1.40am incident, the 22-year-old victim was reported to have sent his girlfriend home in the village before a misunderstanding occurred between the victim and the two older brothers of his girlfriend.

“One of the suspects acted by whipping the victim’s leg with a PVC pipe and punching his face until it bled, causing a fractured nose bone, and he received treatment at the Ampang Hospital.

“The third suspect who is the woman’s uncle, threatened to kill the victim if the complainant went out with the woman again,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, the victim lodged a police report at 4.50am on the same day, before all suspects were detained, and the police also seized a pipe to assist in the investigation.

Khairul Anuar said one of the woman’s brothers has a past criminal record, and all suspects are currently remanded for four days, starting last Sunday until tomorrow, to assist the investigation under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, Khairul Anuar said four men, including three foreigners aged between 18 and 40, were arrested between last Wednesday and Saturday for suspected involvement in a road bullying case involving a foreigner in Bukit Ampang, on Nov 14.

In the 11pm incident, the victim, a Pakistani national, and his two friends were in a car and stopped at a red traffic light when they were approached by a suspect who suddenly shouted and acted aggressively, trying to stop their car.

The suspect then followed and blocked the victim’s vehicle up to the Ampang Lookout Point area, claiming to be from the Ministry of Defence and attempting to show an authority card, before approximately 25 other men surrounded and physically attacked the victim and his friends.

Following the incident, the victim was reported to have suffered injuries to several parts of his body, and the vehicle he was in was also damaged.

“All suspects were remanded for between three to six days starting last Thursday until today, to assist the investigation under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama