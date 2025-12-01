SEREMBAN, Dec 1 — A 50-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with using a fake ‘Datuk’ title from Negri Sembilan.

Ahmad Zailani Ali pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli.

He was charged with having three business cards with the title “Datuk” printed on them in a car at the Seremban Gateway carpark at about 11.30 am last Nov 25.

The charge, under Section 3(1)(a) of the Emblems, Awards and Titles (Negeri Sembilan) Enactment 2017, provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Dec 15 for mention for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Adam Hassan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), represented the accused. — Bernama