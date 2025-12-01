KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Contempt of court proceedings involving Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, linked to the inquest into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death, have been rescheduled for mention on December 18, Berita Harian reported.

The case, initially fixed for hearing today before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan, also names Che Muna Din — better known as Mona Din — as a respondent.

A court check by the national daily showed the mention date was brought forward following a letter from Shafie’s counsel dated November 21. The court subsequently allowed both matters to be mentioned on December 18.

On November 4, it was reported that the committal application for contempt proceedings against Shafie and Mona Din had been set for hearing today.

According to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), in line with leave granted by the court on October 23, cause papers for the committal proceedings were served on Shafie in Tawau on the afternoon of November 3, and on Mona Din early on November 1 at her residence in Shah Alam.

Both respondents are required to respond to the statement under Order 52 Rule 3(2) of the Rules of Court 2012 and file their supporting affidavits within 14 days.

On October 23, Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan granted the attorney general leave to initiate contempt proceedings against both respondents after submissions by Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalan and Nadia Mohd Izhar.

Shafie, speaking at a Warisan event, “Jelajah Inspirasi DSSA P187”, in Kinabatangan on September 20, described Zara’s death as “murder” and questioned the conduct of the authorities despite the inquest still being in progress.

His comments have since drawn sharp criticism from lawyers involved in the case, who described them as inflammatory and disrespectful to both the court and Zara Qairina’s grieving family.