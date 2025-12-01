KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Sabah Umno has accepted the outcome of the 17th Sabah state election with humility and respect for the people’s will, said deputy chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

“Yesterday, the people of Sabah spoke. And in a democracy, the voice of the people is sacred.

“On behalf of the leadership of Sabah Umno, I sincerely accept the results of this state election,” he said in a Facebook post.

Abdul Rahman also extended his congratulations to the winning parties, reminding them that the mandate they received is a trust from the people.

“To the parties that won, my highest congratulations. The mandate is a responsibility that must be carried with wisdom, humility, and accountability.

“In the end, regardless of party affiliation, we all share the same love for Sabah,” he said.

Turning to Sabah Umno members, supporters, and campaign machinery, he expressed deep appreciation for their dedication and sacrifices throughout the campaign.

“You have given everything, walking into villages, standing under the scorching sun, knocking on doors and working late into the night.

“You fought with dignity and stood firm even when the tide was against us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he said.

While acknowledging the disappointment of the party’s supporters, Abdul Rahman stressed that the defeat does not mark the end of Sabah Umno’s struggle.

“This loss is not the loss of our spirit. Our struggle is bigger than one election, one night, or any individual,” he said.

Describing the moment as a time for reflection and renewal, he said Sabah Umno would use this period to listen more closely to the people, strengthen its relationship with communities, and rebuild its resolve.

“Our journey is far from over. When the next election arrives, we will be ready,” he said.

He urged party members, especially the youth and grassroots leaders, to remain steadfast.

“We may have stumbled today, but we stumbled forward. We learn, we improve, and we rise again.

“As long as we stay united and continue to serve with sincerity, the future of Sabah Umno will shine once more,” he added.

In the 17 Sabah state election, Umno contested in 41 seats but only won six. — The Borneo Post