KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A police investigation into a murder threat reported by social media influencer Caprice in July has been closed with no further action (NFA).

The case involved a businessman with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ and a high-performance transformation coach.

The decision was confirmed in an official letter dated November 26 from the Chief of Criminal Investigation at Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, DSP Mohd Faizal Mohd Salleh, addressed to the law firm of Tetuan Solehuddin & Ozier.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor and classified as NFA. All exhibits will be returned promptly,” the letter stated.

The probe centred on Maritime Network Sdn Bhd CEO, Datuk Seri R. Jeyenderan, and Syed Mohammad Murad Syed Naseem, also known as Murad “Baddestcoach” Zaidi. Both were investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

Their lawyer, Aizzat Mustafa, confirmed the NFA decision.

Police conducted investigations before concluding that no further action was necessary.

Caprice had lodged a police report on July 10, saying that he received threatening messages via Instagram and had named the two men.

In July this year, Caprice made several Instagram posts, including photos and videos of Jeyenderan, that allegedly linked the businessman to various criminal activities without credible evidence.

Jeyenderan had filed a defamation suit, claiming that the posts had damaged his reputation as a global shipping and maritime expert and resulted in RM1 million in losses from lost contracts.

He sought RM3 million in damages and an injunction to stop further defamatory statements.

On November 8, the High Court granted an inter partes injunction in favour of Jeyenderan and Murad, ordering Caprice to remove or archive the nine defamatory posts and refrain from making further statements.

Caprice was also ordered to pay RM8,000 in costs.

The nine alleged defamatory statements against Murad Zaidi, 38, were posted on Caprice’s Instagram between July and August 2025.