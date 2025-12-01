MIRI, Dec 1 — SMK Chung Hua Miri’s robotic teams triumphed at the World Robot Olympias (WRO) International competition in Singapore, securing two gold medals and one silver.

Their stellar performance contributed significantly to the Malaysian contingent’s overall championship win, the country’s 13th since 2005.

Held from Nov 26 to 28 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, this year’s WRO was the largest in its 21-year history.

The event drew approximately 3,300 young robotic enthusiasts from over 100 countries.

The 16-team Malaysian contingent, comprising 48 students and 16 mentors, delivered an outstanding performance, bringing home four golds, four silvers, and two excellence awards to reclaim the overall championship title.

The school’s teams excelled in multiple categories: Gold in the Robomission Junior category, Gold in the Robomission Senior category, and Silver in the Future Innovator Senior category.

The silver medal in the Future Innovator Senior category was part of the prestigious Aramco Innovation Award.

This project-based competition challenges teams to develop robotics solutions that address global issues.

Team Skylux from SMK Chung Hua Miri – made up of students Elson Kieu Chee Yang, Fung Ashley, and Tan Yi Xuan – earned second place in the Aramco Innovation Award.

This prestigious finish, which places them directly after Costa Rica’s Team Sprout and before Australia’s The Simpsons, comes with the prize of an –expenses-paid innovation experience in Seoul, South Korea.

The Seoul trip will feature academic exchanges, industry interactions, and cultural immersion, connecting the students with leading universities and technology innovators.

Principal Lai Jia Ling, who was part of the Chung Hua contingent, expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry of Education Malaysia, Sarawak Education Department, the Miri District Education office, Parent-Teacher Association, and all parents.

“Beyond the dedication of teachers and students, the support from parents played a crucial role,” Lai said.

“When parents actively engage in their children’s growth, the children are able to move forward more confidently and steadily.”

Meanwhile, the school’s Board of Directors chairperson, Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Chai Yu Lan, also extended her congratulations, praising the team for exposing youth to the world of robotics.

“WRO provides a valuable platform that fosters creativity, collaboration and knowledge acquisition among young people. It significantly promotes innovation and education reform,” she said.

“Through WRO, students are able to incorporate concepts of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and modern science into learning activities and everyday life.”

She emphasised that the team’s achievement is no coincidence but the result of the school’s strong commitment to robotics development, acknowledging the contributions of Principal Lai, the team advisors, and the coach. — The Borneo Post