PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Education’s (MOE) 2026 Preschool Curriculum focuses on restoring the natural disposition of children by giving them the space to grow, play and interact naturally without academic pressure that is unsuitable for their age.

Unlike previous practices, which leaned towards drilling reading, writing and arithmetic (the 3Rs), the new curriculum emphasises communication, social and emotional skills to nurture pupils to be healthy in terms of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Curriculum Development Division director, Nooraini Kamaruddin, said this new approach provides preschool children with the space and opportunity to learn through play, interaction and exploration of their environment, as well as focuses on building a pupil’s character, values, and self-confidence.

“This is MOE’s main focus: to return learning to the natural disposition of children. When drafting the new curriculum, we consulted with child development experts who emphasised their natural tendency to play and socialise.

“The daily process of communication at the preschool level is actually the foundation for reading skills. Our focus is on communication and social interaction, not on drilling pupils to read, write and count.

“Furthermore, preschools must focus on pupils’ physical development and health. Well-stimulated gross and fine psychomotor development will contribute to a child’s balanced and healthy overall growth,” she said.

Nooraini said this during an engagement session with media agencies regarding the 2027 School Curriculum (KP2027), which includes the 2026 Preschool Curriculum and the 2026 Preschool Curriculum (Special Education), held here recently.

She emphasised that policy changes for a new curriculum cannot be drafted based solely on current desires or trends. Instead, they must be grounded in principles of child learning that are recognised both locally and internationally.

“Emphasis has also been placed on the concept of human development (insaniah), which existed in the previous curriculum but has now been realigned to better suit current needs and new challenges.

“In terms of research findings, the development of this curriculum was not done hastily, as the groundwork for its framework began back in 2021 for implementation in 2027.

“Throughout that period, various engagement sessions and comprehensive studies were conducted, providing different perspectives, which were gathered and reviewed alongside other supporting data,” she said.

Citing an earlier large-scale survey of over 60,000 respondents, she noted a 71 per cent approval rate for the new curriculum’s direction. She stressed that all feedback was incorporated, as curriculum development is not the MOE’s exclusive right but a collaborative process that relies on the cooperation of diverse stakeholders and relevant experts.

Another notable aspect of the 2026 Preschool Curriculum is that it involves not only preschools under the MOE but also extends to all Kemas Kindergartens, Perpaduan Kindergartens, and private kindergartens registered under the Ministry.

“This will serve as the primary reference (that should be used) by institutions other than MOE preschools to ensure the standardisation and alignment of the national early education standard. This, in turn, will prepare pupils to enter Year One under the KP2027,” she explained.

When asked about the overall framework of the KP2027, she clarified that it is geared towards nurturing citizens who are civil and responsible, who value unity and harmony, respect diversity, and practise a balanced lifestyle across various aspects.

“It must be stressed that the MOE aims to shape pupils’ character and develop their potential. The time has come to shift towards a competency-based approach. This approach is crucial to ensure learning becomes more holistic and enables pupils to apply their skills and cultivate attitudes that align with future needs.

“We have also considered the position and achievements of Malaysian pupils in international assessments such as TIMSS and Pisa. The results obtained previously indicate gaps that need to be addressed to place our national education system on par with other countries,” she said.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) is conducted to examine the proficiency of pupils in Mathematics and Science.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) is an assessment that measures the achievement of 15-year-old pupils in Mathematics, Science, and Reading.

Under KP2027, primary school pupils are divided into three phases, encompassing Year 1 and 2 (Phase I), Year 3 and 4 (Phase II), and Year 5 and 6 (Phase III). A new subject, ‘Nature and Humanity: Integrated Learning,’ will be introduced for Phase I pupils.

The subject of Technology and Digital will also be introduced at Phase III. Pupils will then continue to study this subject fully, carrying it on through to secondary school.

“Ultimately, the KP2027 is trusted to cultivate ‘balanced individuals’ who can compete globally and instil a culture of lifelong learning,” she said. — Bernama