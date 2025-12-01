KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Repair works on the overhead line equipment between the Salak Selatan and Serdang stations were fully completed at 7.21pm yesterday, restoring train operations that had been disrupted since the morning.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that the fault had affected Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter services along the route.

“With the completion of the repair works, train operations on the affected line have reopened.

“However, delays are still expected on some ETS and KTM Komuter services along the Batu Caves–Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves route as train schedules are realigned following the resumption of operations.

“For passengers on the ETS EP9515 service (KL Sentral–Kluang), buses were provided from KL Sentral and Bandar Tasik Selatan stations to Kajang 2 Station, where they continued their journey on a connecting ETS train,” KTMB said.

The operator also thanked passengers for their patience throughout the disruption.

Passengers requiring assistance may contact station staff on duty or reach the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

Service updates are available via KTMB’s official social media channels.