KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025 were tabled for their first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who tabled the Bills, informed the House that their second and third readings are scheduled for the current parliamentary session.

Among its objectives, the amendment to the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) aims to introduce new provisions concerning the use of an automated system, as well as the control of individuals entering or leaving Malaysia via rail services.

Clause 6 of the Bill seeks to insert a new Section 22A, which would stipulate that any person must submit their personal identifiers and biometric data before entry into Malaysia.

It also grants immigration officers the authority to prevent any person from entering Malaysia if that person refuses to submit their personal identifiers and biometric data.

Furthermore, Clause 7 stipulates an amendment to Section 24 of Act 155. It prescribes that any individual arriving in Malaysia by sea or air must undergo an immigration inspection by an officer or via an automated system before being granted entry.

Whereas Clause 8 amends Section 26 of the same Act. It provides that any person arriving in Malaysia by land must be subject to inspection by an immigration officer or via an automated system.

Meanwhile, the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend the Passports Act 1966 as a direct consequence of changes to the Immigration Act.

These changes mandate inspection for all persons entering or leaving Malaysia, either by an immigration officer or via an automated system. — Bernama