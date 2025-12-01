KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to announce his new Cabinet line-up.

According to an invitation issued by the Media and Communications Office of the Chief Minister’s Department, the press conference will take place at 3.30pm at the chief minister’s official residence in Sri Gaya, located near Istana Seri Kinabalu, the official residence of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman.

No official statement has been issued so far regarding the appointment of the new Sabah Cabinet ministers, but their swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held this afternoon.

Early yesterday morning, Hajiji, who is also the chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), was sworn in for a second term as Sabah chief minister before Tun Musa in a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

In the 17th Sabah State Election, GRS emerged ahead of its rivals by winning 29 seats, followed by its closest contender Parti Warisan (Warisan) with 25 seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) with six, Upko with three and STAR with two. — Bernama