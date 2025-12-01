KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Barisan Nasional has forwarded its list of proposed ministers and deputy ministers for the incoming Sabah administration, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the deputy prime minister said the line-up for the new state government would be settled soon, with all supporting parties asked to submit names for consideration.

“For the Sabah state election, the formation of the government will be done as soon as possible.

“Parties supporting the new Sabah government have been asked to submit their candidates for consideration for minister and deputy minister appointments, and we have already done so,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

Zahid said cooperation among parties backing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remained intact.

He said initial doubts over whether the administration had enough support to form a simple majority were addressed through coordinated action.

Zahid also stressed that a stable political environment was needed to keep development plans on track, especially projects tied to power, water and transport infrastructure.