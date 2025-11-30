KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The 17th Sabah state election saw several former ministers, political party leaders and celebrities lose in the constituencies they contested.

The following are the list of those who lost:

  1. Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin (PH) — Tanjung Aru
  2. Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN) — Bogawan
  3. Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Tan Sri Anifah Aman (PCS) — Sook
  4. Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN) — Sugut
  5. Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (GRS) — Pintasan
  6. Famous Sabah actor and singer Abu Bakar Ellah (KDM) — Kuamut
  7. Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Priscella Peter (KDM) — Melalap
  8. Presiden Parti Impian Sabah (PIS) president Michel Alok @ Ilok (PIS) — Telupid
  9. Sabah DAP chairman Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP) — Likas
  10. Parti Rumpun Sabah (Rumpun) president Datuk Dr Ismail Idris (Rumpun) — Sebatik
  11. Former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Independent) — Segama
  12. Son of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, Datuk Yamani Hafez (PH) — Sindumin
  13. Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (BN) — Usukan
  14. Warisan vice-president Terence Siambun (Warisan) — Moyog

A total of 596 candidates contested 73 state seats in this Sabah state election. — Bernama