KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The 17th Sabah state election saw several former ministers, political party leaders and celebrities lose in the constituencies they contested.
The following are the list of those who lost:
- Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin (PH) — Tanjung Aru
- Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN) — Bogawan
- Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Tan Sri Anifah Aman (PCS) — Sook
- Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN) — Sugut
- Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (GRS) — Pintasan
- Famous Sabah actor and singer Abu Bakar Ellah (KDM) — Kuamut
- Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Priscella Peter (KDM) — Melalap
- Presiden Parti Impian Sabah (PIS) president Michel Alok @ Ilok (PIS) — Telupid
- Sabah DAP chairman Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP) — Likas
- Parti Rumpun Sabah (Rumpun) president Datuk Dr Ismail Idris (Rumpun) — Sebatik
- Former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Independent) — Segama
- Son of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, Datuk Yamani Hafez (PH) — Sindumin
- Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (BN) — Usukan
- Warisan vice-president Terence Siambun (Warisan) — Moyog
A total of 596 candidates contested 73 state seats in this Sabah state election. — Bernama