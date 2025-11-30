KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The 17th Sabah state election saw several former ministers, political party leaders and celebrities lose in the constituencies they contested.

The following are the list of those who lost:

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin (PH) — Tanjung Aru Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN) — Bogawan Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Tan Sri Anifah Aman (PCS) — Sook Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN) — Sugut Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (GRS) — Pintasan Famous Sabah actor and singer Abu Bakar Ellah (KDM) — Kuamut Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Priscella Peter (KDM) — Melalap Presiden Parti Impian Sabah (PIS) president Michel Alok @ Ilok (PIS) — Telupid Sabah DAP chairman Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP) — Likas Parti Rumpun Sabah (Rumpun) president Datuk Dr Ismail Idris (Rumpun) — Sebatik Former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Independent) — Segama Son of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, Datuk Yamani Hafez (PH) — Sindumin Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (BN) — Usukan Warisan vice-president Terence Siambun (Warisan) — Moyog

A total of 596 candidates contested 73 state seats in this Sabah state election. — Bernama