KLANG, Nov 30 — A woman, believed to be the victim’s mother, broke down in tears after learning her son had been shot dead in Taman Mesra Indah last night.

She arrived at the scene around 11.15pm with others, hoping to see her son, but was stopped by police officers, Malay newspaper Harian Metro reported.

“That’s my son! My son,” she cried, before being consoled by officers and members of the public.

According to the newspaper, two short videos, 12 and 20 seconds long, was uploaded on to social media platforms showing an unconscious man slumped inside a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The shooting is believed to have occurred around 9pm, with witnesses claiming they heard several gunshots, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed in a media statement today that investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing, under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He confirmed the South Klang district police control centre received information about the through the MERS 999 system at 8.35pm on November 29.

He called on witnesses or those with information about the incident to contact Senior Criminal Investigating Officer Assistant Superintendent Mohd Harman Mohd Haniff at 019-2100334 or the South Klang district police operations room at 03-33762222.