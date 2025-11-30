KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train services were disrupted this morning following a break in the overhead power line between Salak Selatan and Serdang.

In a statement, KTMB said the incident at 7.23am affected both Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter operations.

The company said train operations were temporarily disrupted as only a single track was in use in the sector due to ongoing KVDT track upgrading work.

Following the incident, KTM Komuter trains from Pulau Sebang/Sungai Gadut heading towards Batu Caves ended at Kajang Station before returning to Pulau Sebang, while southbound services from Batu Caves operated only up to KL Sentral station.

According to the statement, train services between Kajang and KL Sentral were temporarily out of service, with passengers advised to use alternative transport while repairs were being carried out.

KTMB said ETS services were affected when train EP9511 (KL Sentral–Kluang) experienced a delay of more than 120 minutes before being towed by a relief locomotive from Salak Selatan to Kajang Station at 9.40am for passenger evacuation and operational safety.

It said ETS EG9420 service (Segamat–Padang Besar) was also towed from Kajang to Bandar Tasik Selatan and then to Salak Selatan before resuming its journey, while ETS EP9510 (Kluang–KL Sentral) was stopped at Kajang Station, with passengers advised to use alternative transport.

“Passengers of this train can apply for a refund of the ETS fare in accordance with existing terms and conditions,” said KTMB.

The statement said that ETS train EG9321 (Butterworth–Segamat) would also be towed by a relief locomotive from Salak Selatan to Kajang Station as part of the train diversion plan in the affected sector.

“ETS passengers who choose not to continue their journey due to delays of over two hours can obtain a full fare refund via the KITS application or at KTMB ticket counters,” it said.

KTMB said it had notified affected passengers of the delay via SMS, while also apologising for the inconvenience caused and thanking passengers for their patience throughout the disruption period.

It added that the technical team was actively carrying out repair work and that further developments would be updated via KTMB’s official social media channels.

The public can also contact station staff or the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama