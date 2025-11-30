KOTA BHARU, Nov 30 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) today earned RM167,560 from the auction of 113 vehicles of various types, with 114 bidders taking part.

Its director, Mohd Misuari Abdullah, said the highest bid was RM15,500 for a Mini Cooper, followed by RM12,100 for a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle.

He added that vehicles seized by JPJ through enforcement actions cannot be auctioned without due process.

They must follow a prescribed procedure and can only be sold at auction if the registered owner fails to reclaim them within the specified period.

‘This public auction programme aims not only to reduce the number of unclaimed vehicles at the JPJ Kelantan vehicle impound depot but also serves as a means to generate government revenue through a legitimate and transparent process,’ he told reporters after the vehicle auction here today.

In another development, Mohd Misuari also reported that five lorries had been seized for carrying loads exceeding 50 per cent of their permitted weight under Ops Perang Lebih Muatan, which began on October 14.

‘From October 14 to November 27, a total of 7,472 vehicles were inspected.

‘Of these, 2,822 notices were issued, involving JPJ summonses (P22), and five lorries were seized under Section 80(1) of the APAD Act 2010,’ he added.

He also highlighted the dangers posed by overweight vehicles on the road, including the risk of cargo falling off, road damage, tyre debris and brake failure, which could endanger other road users. — Bernama