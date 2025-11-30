KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) today pledged its full support to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and vowed to contribute constructively to the state government’s agenda for development, stability and progress.

Party president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said Sabah deserves a government that works together, particularly on matters of constitutional rights and long-term sovereignty.

“The people have spoken, and we accept their decision with full respect. The democratic process has once again reflected the voice and aspirations of Sabahans,” he said in a media statement.

He also expressed deep gratitude to party supporters across the state, especially to the voters of Tambunan and Bingkor, where Star won.

“Your confidence strengthens our resolve to serve Sabah with integrity and purpose.

He also reaffirmed his party’s commitment to securing Sabah’s 40 percent revenue entitlement and stressed the need for principled, government-to-government negotiations to achieve the state’s rightful claims.

In the 17th Sabah state election, Hajiji’s Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition retained power, securing a second term for the chief minister. Pakatan Harapan and its component parties, including DAP, suffered heavy losses, with DAP wiped out in the state.