KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Just hours after the 17th Sabah State Election concluded on Saturday, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor returned to lead the state administration after being officially sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister.

Hajiji, 70, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, took his oath before Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman in a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu here around 3 am.

Hajiji’s appointment further strengthens GRS’ position as the largest coalition in this election, having won 29 of the 73 State Legislative Assembly seats up for grabs.

GRS contested 55 seats, including Hajiji, who retained the Sulaman seat for the ninth time with a majority of 8,919 votes in this election.

Parti Warisan (Warisan) emerged as the largest opposition bloc with 25 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with six seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) one seat, and Independent candidates winning five seats.

Earlier, negotiations to form the new Sabah State Government took place at several locations in the city, involving figures such as Upko Honorary President Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick, who were seen visiting the Chief Minister’s official residence and Istana Seri Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal were seen gathering at a hotel here.

BN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier said that as a party that prioritises political stability and the well-being of the people, BN was prepared to work with compatible parties to form a new state government for the sake of Sabah’s political stability.

