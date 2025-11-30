KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak, Pahang and Selangor has increased this morning, while the situation in six other states is improving as more people have been able to return home.

In Perak, the number of evacuees rose to 6,420 people from 1,917 families, compared to 6,375 from 1,973 families who were housed in 43 temporary relief centres (PPS) across six districts last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the Hilir Perak district recorded the highest number at 1,961 people, followed by Perak Tengah (1,254), Bagan Datuk (861), Larut, Matang and Selama (66), and Muallim (16).

In Pahang, the numbers increased to 1,390 people (468 families) from 1,272 people (428 families) last night. They are being housed in 37 relief centres across six districts: Lipis (531 people), Kuantan (371), Raub (233), Temerloh (117), Jerantut (75) and Maran (63).

Meanwhile, Infopublic Banjir reported that the following rivers have exceeded their danger levels: Sungai Pahang at Kuala Tembeling, Jerantut (53.09m); Sungai Jelai at Jeram Bungor, Lipis (62.21m); Sungai Triang at Jambatan Keretapi, Bera (34.85m); Sungai Pahang at Waterfront, Bera (28.83m); and Sungai Pahang at Kuala Krau, Temerloh (42.56m).

In Selangor, the number of evacuees increased slightly to 3,646 people (1,042 families) compared to 3,473 (989 families) the previous night.

According to the Infobencana website of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), 35 PPS remain operational in Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Klang.

In Terengganu, favourable weather conditions have led to lower numbers, with 5,856 people from 1,719 families as of 8.00am this morning, down from 6,521 people (1,962 families) last night.

The JKM InfoBencana portal reported that Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of evacuees with 1,507 people, followed by Marang (1,162), Kemaman (907), Kuala Nerus (825), Setiu (767), Dungun (491) and Hulu Terengganu (197).

Meanwhile, according to the official PublicInfoBanjir website, the water levels have exceeded the danger mark at Sungai Kemaman, Rumah Pam Paya Paman in Kemaman, and Sungai Paka at Kampung Luit (F2).

In Kelantan, the numbers have dropped to 1,850 people from 715 families this morning, down from 1,974 last night. Eight PPS remain open in Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Gua Musang.

Furthermore, the water levels of several major rivers are rising. This includes Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.70m, exceeding the danger level. The Sungai Pergau in Air Bol, Jeli (66.37m) and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (22.64m) are both at warning levels.

In Kedah, the numbers have continued to decline to 1,072 people (312 families), compared to 1,817 (533 families) last night. They are from Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar and are being housed in 11 PPS.

Meanwhile, the official PublicInfoBanjir website reported that Sungai Bata has exceeded its danger level at 10.414m, whereas Sungai Anak Bukit (2.03m) and Sungai Kulim (38.025m) have also passed the alert level.

In Perlis, the number of evacuees has fallen to 4,266 people from last night's figure of 4,635. The evacuees, who are from Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar, are being accommodated in 18 PPS.

In Negeri Sembilan, the latest figure shows a drop to 253 people (98 families). They are being housed in three PPS in Lukut, Linggi and Port Dickson.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, the numbers remain at 62 people from 16 families, unchanged from last night. All affected individuals are being sheltered at the PPS in Dewan Japerun Ayer Limau, Sekolah Kebangsaan Ayer Jernih and Balai Raya Kampung Seri Jeram. — Bernama