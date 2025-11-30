KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on securing a new mandate to form the Sabah government and a second term as its chief minister.

Anwar said the result reflected voters’ demand for real change after years of neglect and injustice.

“The Madani government fully respects the clear and firm message sent by Sabah voters, that they demand real change after being subjected for so long to neglect and injustice by almost all parties, whether from peninsular Malaysia or Sabah itself.

“Over the past three years, we have worked to resolve inherited issues, including claims and rights affecting Sabah, and achieved tangible progress on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

Anwar added that his Madani government would continue its reform efforts to build a Sabah that is fair, just, and prosperous, stressing that the people’s voice is a trust that must be upheld with the highest responsibility.

Hajiji was officially sworn in at about 3am today, shortly after his Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition won 29 out of 73 seats in the November 29 election, beating out its closest rival Parti Warisan that netted 25 seats.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) struggled in the polls, winning only one seat – Melalap.

PH component DAP failed to secure a single seat out of the eight it contested.