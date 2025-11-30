KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) has pledged to rebuild and strengthen its machinery after securing Karambunai, its sole seat out of 73 in total in yesterday’s election.

State chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the coalition fully respects the election outcome and will focus on restoring public confidence in the party.

“With the victory of the Karambunai state seat, Perikatan Nasional is committed to strengthening the party post-election by continuing to empower the machinery and closing ranks in leadership, to restore the confidence of the people of Sabah in Perikatan Nasional,” he said in a Facebook post early this morning.

Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan of PAS, a PN component, won the Karambunai seat against seven others.

Kiandee also thanked voters who supported PN’s candidates across 42 seats and congratulated the parties that won.

The election saw Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) securing a clear mandate, with Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor sworn in for a second term as chief minister at about 3am today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) suffered major losses, including a total wipeout of DAP in Sabah.

The PH coalition candidate, Jamawi Jaafar, won Melalap.