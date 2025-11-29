KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is discussing the formation of a new state government with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said tonight.

Unofficial results of the 17th Sabah State Election, as of 10.05 pm, indicate that GRS was in the lead after securing 29 seats.

Thirty-seven seats are required for a simple majority in the 73-seat state legislative assembly.

Fuziah said PKR Central Election Committee operations director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is currently in discussions with GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to finalise the formation of the new state administration.

“Insya-Allah, I have been informed that we have the numbers to form the government tonight. Pakatan Harapan is honoured to be part of the incoming state government in Sabah,” she told a media conference at the PH Operations Centre here.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said PH accepts the decisions made by voters in all the seats it contested, adding that the coalition will review its performance and draw lessons from the polls.

“We will look at all our strengths and weaknesses. Certainly, there are many lessons we can learn from this process,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to all PH candidates who worked hard to defend their respective seats throughout the campaign.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke issued a statement acknowledging the party’s defeat in all eight seats it contested.

He said DAP respects the decision of the voters and will review its performance to strengthen support in future elections.

DAP contested in Luyang, Kapayan, Likas, Tanjong Papat, Elopura, Sri Tanjong, Tanjung Aru and Kemabong this time around. — Bernama