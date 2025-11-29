TUARAN, Nov 29 — Caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also the chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), is satisfied with the 17th Sabah state election which went smoothly.

Hajiji who is also the GRS candidate for Sulaman seat, said that although many candidates are contesting in this state election, he is happy that harmony is still being maintained.

Meanwhile, Hajiji is optimistic that voters will come out to fulfill their responsibility to vote in all 73 state constituencies.

“In Tuaran, the weather conditions look good. According to the weather forecast, there may be rain in the afternoon. We hope that registered voters in Sabah will come out to vote early to fulfill their responsibility,” he said when met by reporters at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Serusup polling station compound here, today.

Earlier, Hajiji voted at the polling station at 11.42 am this morning with his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag.

Hajiji faces a five-cornered contest and is opposed by young and new Barisan Nasional candidate Dr Shahnon Rizal as well as Mokhtar Hussin (Parti Warisan), Tiaminah @ Siti Aminah Ele (Perikatan Nasional) and Pajudin Nordin (Parti Impian Sabah).

In the 16th Sabah state election, Hajiji won the Sulaman state seat with a majority of 3,099 votes, thus defending the constituency for more than three decades.

Sulaman constituency has 18,352 registered voters. — Bernama