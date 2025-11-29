KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The flood situation in seven states has improved, with the number of evacuees housed at temporary relief centres decreasing as of 8pm compared to this afternoon – except in Kelantan, where the number has risen slightly.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees has dropped to 6,521 people from 1,962 families, compared with 8,345 people from 2,490 families reported this afternoon.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of evacuees at relief centres with 1,594 people, followed by Marang (1,242), Kuala Nerus (1,106), Kemaman (1,055), Setiu (830), Dungun (509) and Hulu Terengganu (185).

In PERLIS, the number of evacuees has also decreased to 4,635 people compared with 5,246 people recorded this afternoon, with three relief centres closed.

According to data from the Perlis Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, 18 relief centres remain in operation in Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 3,473 people from 989 families this evening, compared to 4,458 individuals from 1,224 families reported earlier in the afternoon.

According to the JKM InfoBencana portal, 33 relief centres remain in operation across five districts - Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Klang.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees also saw a decline, with JKM InfoBencana reporting 251 individuals from 99 families still taking shelter, compared to 310 people from 113 families recorded earlier.

In KEDAH, the number of evacuees fell to 1,817 people from 533 families, down from 3,295 individuals involving 1,020 families earlier this afternoon, with all evacuees from Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar still housed at 11 relief centres.

Meanwhile, the PublicInfo Banjir portal reported that Sungai Bata has surpassed the danger level of 10.637 metres (m), while Sungai Anak Bukit (2.45 m) and Sungai Baru (1.86 m) have risen above the warning level.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees continued to decline, dropping to 62 people from 17 families compared with 111 individuals from 27 families this afternoon. All evacuees are currently housed at the relief centres at Dewan Japerun Ayer Limau, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Jernih and Kampung Seri Jeram community hall.

In PAHANG, the number of flood evacuees also decreased, with 1,272 people from 428 families recorded so far, down from 1,855 individuals involving 594 families earlier in the afternoon.

Five major rivers in the state have surpassed their danger levels, namely Sungai Pahang in Kuala Tembeling, Jerantut (53.87 m); Sungai Pahang at Waterfront (F1), Bera (28.89 m); Sungai Tembeling in Kampung Merting, Jerantut (61.33 m); Sungai Jelai in Jeram Bungor, Lipis (62.28 m); and Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau, Temerloh (41.51 m).

In PERAK, the number of evacuees has dropped to 6,375 from 1,973 families, compared to 6,440 people from 2,006 families earlier this afternoon, with 43 relief centres still operating across six districts.

According to the Perak JPBN Secretariat, two relief centres were closed this afternoon, while Manjung continues to record the highest number of evacuees, with 2,240 people currently housed at 18 centres.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees rose slightly to 1,974 people from 1,906 earlier, with eight relief centres operating across three districts: Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Gua Musang.

Several major rivers in the state also showed rising water levels, including Sungai Pergau in Jeli (98.21 m) and Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang (59.56 m). Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has reached 9.83 m, exceeding the danger level. — Bernama