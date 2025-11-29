KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has instructed investigators to complete their probe into a corruption case involving a former senior aide to the prime minister within one week.

Azam also pledged that the high-profile investigation would be “professional and fair,” the New Straits Times reported.

The directive comes as former political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei were both remanded for six days by the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The MACC had initially applied for a seven-day remand for both men, arguing that the case involves significant public interest.

However, Magistrate Fatin Muneerah Sofian reduced the remand period for Shamsul Iskandar to six days after his lawyer, Yusmadi Yusoff, highlighted his client’s health issues, which include a heart condition, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Tei’s lawyer confirmed that his client also received a six-day remand.

The case is linked to allegations that the businessman paid the former aide to help recover funds previously channelled to politicians in Sabah.