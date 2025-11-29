KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says the state has activated a full mobilisation plan as 4,463 residents remain displaced by floods.

He says evacuee numbers grew due to water moving from northern Selangor into Kuala Langat and Sepang.

However, conditions should improve as the Malaysian Meteorological Department has withdrawn its severe rain warning, he said.

“To speed up the process of diverting water to the rivers, the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has installed four pumps in Kuala Selangor to prevent water from stagnating for too long.

“Six more pumps will be added tomorrow to further accelerate the transfer of water,” he said.

On a related matter, Amirudin said teams are searching for a missing police officer whose car skidded into a storm drain near KLIA.

Fire and police officers are leading the operation with help from two disaster unit boats, the MB added.

“The state government will contact the victim’s family to update them on the SAR process and is ready to provide as much assistance as possible, and I pray that this victim will be found and rescued,” he said.

Amirudin also said the government has frozen leave for all civil servants until December 15 to strengthen preparedness.

“We want recovery to begin swiftly once the floodwaters recede,” he said.