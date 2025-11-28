MELAKA, Nov 28 — Tropical storm Senyar that hit several states since midnight last night caused 49 cases of fallen trees and also claimed one life in an early morning incident on Jalan Selandar-Machap, here.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said that although the death was not directly caused by the storm, the fatal accident involving a motorcyclist occurred after the victim hit a fallen tree which toppled due to the force of the storm.

He said also reported was the incident of a structural collapse at the Petron Diesel Jetty in Port Dickson involving eight workers at the location.

“So far, Negeri Sembilan has recorded the worst impact, including one incident of slope collapse and structural collapse each, in addition to two cases of flooding.

“The state also recorded 33 cases of fallen trees, followed by Melaka (8 cases), Selangor (5), Putrajaya (2) and Perak (1), while Kuala Lumpur, despite being in the storm’s range, did not record any incidents,” he said at a press conference after the JBPM Integrity Day Celebration Ceremony in Ayer Keroh, today.

He said that although the Senyar storm had weakened to the storm category, JBPM remained on alert due to the possibility of a surge in cases of fallen trees and slope collapses following the ground becoming soft due to continuous rain.

Nor Hisham also advised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) providing assistance to flood victims to coordinate with the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to ensure safe monitoring can be carried out.

“We celebrate the role of NGOs and individuals in assisting with evacuation and logistics delivery, but they must inform PKOB in addition to wearing a safety vest.

“We are concerned that the intention to help may invite other risks. At the same time, the public is also advised not to visit risky areas including recreational locations for bathing,” he said. — Bernama