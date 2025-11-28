KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Terengganu continues to record the highest number of flood evacuees, with 5,009 people from 1,488 families housed at 77 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of midday.

Based on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Information website, evacuee numbers have also risen in Pahang and Selangor, while Perak, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis reported decreases.

Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have now been affected as well.

In Terengganu, flood victims in the state increased from 4,191 this morning to 5,009 at noon, affecting all eight districts. Kuala Nerus is the latest to be hit, sending 25 people from eight families to two PPS.

Kemaman remains the worst-affected district with 1,720 evacuees at 21 PPS, followed by Marang (1,316 at 10 PPS), Setiu (1,113 at 21 PPS), Dungun (371 at nine PPS), Kuala Terengganu (322 at four PPS), Besut (71 at six PPS) and Hulu Terengganu (71 at four PPS)

The floods, since Nov 22, have also forced the closure of 15 roads, with seven routes fully shut and eight accessible only to light vehicles.

Water levels at five monitoring stations have surpassed the danger mark.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees rose to 2,904 from 770 families, with Sepang and Kuala Langat joining the list of affected districts.

Twenty PPS are now operating across Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Sepang and Kuala Langat.

JKR Sepang closed the Sepang–Jenderam road (Jijan junction) to light vehicles due to rising waters, while flooding was also reported near the Kiwa traffic lights.

In Pahang, flood victims rose sharply to 952 (301 families), up from 486 this morning.

Kuantan recorded 381 evacuees, followed by Maran (209), Raub (241) and Lipis (121).

In Perlis, evacuee numbers dropped to 7,526 at noon, with all victims still housed at 24 PPS across Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar.

In Perak, flood victims slightly decreased to 5,844 (1,766 families), and Manjung remains the worst-hit district with 2,270 evacuees at 18 PPS.

Numbers increased in Hilir Perak (1,635 evacuees), while Perak Tengah reported 1,429. Bagan Datuk, Larut Matang and Selama, and Muallim also remain affected.

In Melak, a PPS at SK Masjid Tanah opened this morning to accommodate 20 evacuees from four families in Alor Gajah after prolonged rainfall triggered flooding in several areas, including Pekan Masjid Tanah, Ramuan China Besar and Kampung Gadek.

In Negeri Sembilan, three PPS have opened in Seremban and Port Dickson, sheltering 117 evacuees (30 families).

SK Jimah Lama houses 100 people, Balai Raya Permatang Pasir shelters 13, and SK Jijan hosts four evacuees.

Flood conditions remain fluid as authorities continue monitoring rainfall, river levels and evacuation needs. — Bernama