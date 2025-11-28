PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is likely to continue assisting the government in another capacity despite his term as senator ending next week.

Fahmi added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his gratitude to Tengku Zafrul for his service and contributions throughout his tenure.

“He (Tengku Zafrul) is very likely to continue supporting the government in the future in a different capacity, position or role,” Fahmi told reporters during the ministry’s weekly press conference.

“However, no specific role or position has been announced, and it will be revealed in due course,” he added.

Fahmi said the prime minister conveyed appreciation for Tengku Zafrul’s service, noting his contributions to investment and trade discussions.

Tengku Zafrul, who has served two terms as a senator since 2020, will conclude his six-year tenure in the Dewan Negara on December 2.

He held his current ministerial role throughout his time in the Senate, which is the maximum period allowed.