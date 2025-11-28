PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, presented himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to have his statement recorded pertaining to corruption allegations made by businessman, known as Albert Tei.

Sources said Shamsul Iskandar arrived at the MACC headquarters at around noon.

According to MACC, apart from Tei and Shamsul Iskandar, the woman featured in a viral conversation with Tei had also given her statement yesterday.

On Nov 25, Shamsul Iskandar announced his resignation as senior political secretary to the Prime Minister.

The MACC had previously confirmed the launch of a probe into the corruption allegations involving both Albert Tei and Shamsul Iskandar, stating that all relevant parties would be summoned to provide evidence. — Bernama