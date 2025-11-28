IPOH, Nov 28 — Perak plans to implement a full ban on single-use plastic bags starting January 1, 2026, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Lim Kok Teh said the matter is currently under review by the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) for final approval.

“The government is planning to implement a total ban on plastic bag due to the limited effectiveness of the current plastic charge system, which requires consumer to pay RM0.20 per plastic bag,” he said.

Lim was responding to oral questions asked by Pasir Pinji assemblyman Goh See Hua regarding the state government effort to reduce single-use plastic bags, and challenges faced.

Lim explained that the Perak government approved the ‘No Plastic Bag Campaign’ on August 10, 2022, allowing local councils to charge for plastic bags every Saturday, following official guidelines.

“The campaign began in January 2023 in Ipoh, Taiping, Teluk Intan, and Kuala Kangsar city councils, and was rolled out across all local authorities on June, 15, 2023.

“The charge aims to reduce single-use plastic bag usage and encourage residents to bring their own reusable bags.

“Plastic bag charges collected by all local council totalled RM204,238.80 in 2023, rising to RM597,348.80 in 2024.

“From January to September 2025, RM361,510.60 was collected, bringing the total since the campaign began to RM1.16 million from 598 premises,” he said.

Lim said rising collections suggest low public awareness about the environmental and health impacts of single-use plastics.

“The current charge of RM0.20 per bag is also considered too low to significantly affect consumer behaviour,” said.

Lim also noted that the state government is facing several challenges in reducing the usage of plastic bags.

“Among the challenges are low awareness where rising plastic bag charges show that many, especially in rural areas, still do not understand the environmental and health risks of single-use plastics.

“The government also needs commitment from businesses, small traders, market vendors, and local communities. Full compliance requires ongoing advocacy.

“While permanent shops can adapt, wet and night markets lack affordable and safe packaging options, making a total ban harder to enforce,” he said.

Lim said the government is committed to reducing plastic use through public education, awareness campaigns, advocacy efforts, and stricter measures, culminating in the total ban on single-use plastic bags next year.