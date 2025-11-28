KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to assaulting sports journalist Haresh Deol outside a Bangsar office earlier this week, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

R. Krishnan, along with an unnamed suspect who remains at large, committed the offence outside the Tanjung Balai Group premises at Jalan Telawi 3 on Nov 25.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan granted Krishnan bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set Jan 22, 2026, for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Hench Goh appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Salihen Mastor represented Krishnan.

Haresh, a co-founder of the Twentytwo13 news website, was attacked by two individuals as he was entering his car in Bangsar.

Krishnan was remanded from Wednesday until today to assist with the investigation, FMT reported.