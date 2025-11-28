KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Police arrested a man suspected of sexually harassing three female students at a school dormitory in Kuala Kubu Bharu on Wednesday.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin said the arrests were made after his department received three reports from the teenage victims involved at 4.16 pm yesterday.

“From our investigation, the suspect sexually harassed the three 16-year-old teenagers while they were asleep in their dormitory beds,” he said in a statement today.

Ibrahim stated that the 48-year-old man was arrested on the same day the report was filed, and a check revealed that he had no prior criminal record.

He said a remand application would be made today against the suspect, while the case will be investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama