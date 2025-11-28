KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The first shipment of trains for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), consisting of two electric multiple units (EMU) for passengers and two electric locomotives for freight, has departed from Dalian, China, and is expected to arrive in Kuantan by the end of December.

The milestone was announced today by Malaysia Rail Link (MRL), the project owner, and its main contractor, China Communications Construction (ECRL).

The shipment marks a critical step forward as the 665km rail network, now 89 per cent complete, moves into its testing and commissioning phase.

Designed by CRRC Corporation and adapted for Malaysia’s climate and terrain, the new passenger trains are built for comfort and convenience.

The EMUs will feature both business and economy class cabins, wheelchair accessibility, and dedicated Muslim prayer rooms with ablution racks.

Onboard passenger information systems will provide real-time updates, while the train's blue-and-white exterior is inspired by Malaysia’s coastal landscape.

The ECRL electric locomotive (E-Loco), purpose-built by CRRC to meet Malaysia’s operational needs, is seen during final validation trials in China. — Malaysia Rail Link picture

The trains are designed to travel at a maximum speed of 160km/h.

Upon arrival, the trains will not be immediately ready for public use.

MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said each train must undergo extensive testing, including a "fault-free run" of 8,000 km, which will be supervised by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) before they can be certified for commercial operations.

A further nine passenger train sets are scheduled for delivery in 2026, with the remaining freight locomotives arriving on a staggered basis.

The ECRL spans the four states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor, and is set to begin operations on January 2027, enhancing connectivity between the peninsula’s east and west coasts for both passengers and freight.