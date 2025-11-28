KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it has arrested three individuals, including the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests when giving updates on an investigation into allegations that businessman Albert Tei had given bribes to Shamsul Iskandar in a bid to recover funds previously given to Sabah state assemblymen.

“I have ordered my investigating officers to complete the investigation within this one week to be presented to the Attorney General’s Chambers for his decision as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to be patient and not to make speculations in this case,” he concluded.

Earlier in his lengthy statement, Azam said MACC had immediately carried out investigations on this case as it was of public interest, and to avoid it from being manipulated by certain quarters.

As of now, the MACC said it has arrested Shamsul Iskandar, Tei whose actual name is Tei Jiann Chieng, and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong to assist in investigations.

Azam said Shamsul presented himself at MACC’s office around noon today to give his statement, and MACC had arrested him there at 12.51pm.

Azam said Tei was initially expected to present himself to the MACC on December 1 (next Monday), and was asked to present himself earlier.

But Tei had refused to present himself earlier and had refused to cooperate with MACC’s investigation, and was arrested at 10.15am today at his house, Azam said.

Previously, Azam had in a separate statement denied that MACC officers had pointed a weapon at Tei’s head during the arrest.

Describing Tei as the “most important” person to assist in MACC’s investigation of this case, Azam explained that Tei could be denied contact with lawyers under a legal provision.

“The MACC has also given a Section 28A (9) Criminal Procedure Code notice to Albert Tei, where it authorises the investigating authorities to deny an accused person’s right to communicate with a lawyer and others,” he said.

Based on Malay Mail’s checks, the Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 28A states the right of an arrested person to inform a relative or friend of their location, and also states their right to communicate and consult a lawyer before they are questioned or their statement is recorded.

Section 28A(9) covers the police’s authorisation for when this right to communicate will not apply under certain situations, with the situations listed in Section 28A(8) as including scenarios such as where the recording of statements is so urgent it should not be delayed, where it could lead to an accomplice avoiding arrest, or where it could lead to issues with evidence or witnesses.

Earlier today, Tei’s lawyer Zaid Malek said he had not been allowed to meet his client.

Azam said the MACC is expected to apply tomorrow morning for remand for both Shamsul Iskandar and Tei at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya.

As for Sofia Rini, MACC arrested her at its Putrajaya headquarters at 10.30pm yesterday when she was there to assist in investigations.

Azam said MACC today obtained a four-day remand on Sofia Rini until December 1, noting that the remand order was granted by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya.

Azam said MACC will investigate this case professionally and fairly according to the law, adding that anyone who disputes the arrest of the trio have the right to dispute this in court.