PAPAR, Nov 28 — Sabah caretaker chief minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is confident the coalition will be given the mandate to lead the state government once again after the 17th Sabah state election.

He said based on his observation during the two-week campaign period, the people were receptive to the GRS election manifesto and candidates.

“God willing, we are confident we will form the government after the election tomorrow,” he said in a statement after the ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ campaign trail at Pantai Manis here today.

According to him, Papar would progress further if all three elected representatives in the Papar parliamentary constituency were from GRS, namely Datuk Gulamhaidar Bahadar Khan (Kawang), Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau) and Datuk Haji Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir Petra (Pantai Manis).

Hajiji, who is also the GRS candidate for Sulaman, reiterated his call for the people to choose GRS in the election tomorrow, adding that for the past five years, the GRS-led state government had proven its track record.

“The people must not listen to lies being spread by the opposition in their campaigns. Some of them have already been proven to be failures. They only managed to hold on for two and a half years before the people rejected them,” he said.

Polling for the 17th Sabah state election, which will see contests in 73 state seats, takes place tomorrow. — Bernama