KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has predicted that no single party will dominate in the 17th Sabah state election.

The deputy prime minister said his personal assessment suggests Sabah will once again be led by a coalition government.

“Stability must be the first priority for Sabah,” he stressed when meeting with the Sabah Indian community in Inanam yesterday.

He added that whoever forms the next Sabah government must focus on maintaining harmony among all communities, in line with the principles of the Madani administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia cannot afford internal division, adding that Sabah and Sarawak continue to stand out as examples of genuine multicultural harmony.

He praised Sabah’s high level of racial and cultural tolerance, calling it a model for the nation and a foundation for long-term resilience.

He outlined issues that must be resolved within the next five years for Sabah to progress in tandem with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (Asean) growth, including roads, electricity supply, and clean water.

“The people of Sabah deserve good roads, clean water, and reliable electricity so they can live comfortably,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said Malaysia must prepare to play a larger regional role as Asean moves towards becoming one of the world’s strongest economic blocs by 2045.

He urged the country to unite and develop a highly skilled workforce to meet future demands.

He said Malaysia’s position as this year’s Asean chair places it at a pivotal moment, with the region projected to achieve major economic influence within the next two decades.

Asean’s rise will require its members, including Malaysia, to strengthen political stability, economic growth, and social cohesion, he said.

“This is the time for Malaysia to give its best contribution to the global economy. Asean will become a region with one of the strongest economic capacities in the world, and we must be ready with stability, skilled talent, and strong institutions,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid further highlighted the importance of education reform, particularly the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet).

He said the government aims for 70 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates to pursue Tvet by the end of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to ensure Malaysia remains competitive as foreign investment increases.

“Skilled workers are essential for Malaysia’s future. Tvet will prepare our young people for engineering, architecture, information technology (IT), and other high demand industries,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he remains confident that national and regional development efforts will continue under the country’s current leadership, adding that unity and forward planning are key to ensuring Malaysia thrives in an increasingly competitive Asean landscape. — The Borneo Post