KUALA LUMPUR — Seven Malaysian locations have been included in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global Age Friendly Cities and Communities (AFCC) network, the Dewan Rakyat was reportedly told yesterday.

According to The Star, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri listed the locations as Taiping, Ipoh, Penang, Sibu, Kuching, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

In a written reply to Siti Mastura Muhamad (PN–Kepala Batas), Nancy said the cities received recognition for efforts to create environments that better support older people.

She said the government is working with local authorities and public transport operators to expand age-friendly infrastructure and promote universal design.

These initiatives reportedly form part of the National Senior Citizens Action Plan (Ptwen) 2026–2030, which includes broadening age-friendly city and district projects and upgrading lifelong learning facilities at tertiary institutions to support senior learners.

Nancy added that progress is monitored by the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council, whose Housing and Environment Sub-Committee is conducting access audits to assess whether public facilities meet universal design standards for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.