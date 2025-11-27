SANDAKAN, Nov 27 — The Unity Government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) is among the governments that have channelled the most aid to Sabah and the people of the state, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Chairman of PH, said that throughout the administration of the Madani Government, Sabah has also been among the states receiving the largest allocation for the construction of various facilities, including schools.

“So, mothers with children, please remember this. Many schools have been built (in Sabah) since we took power. It’s okay to be a little angry, and it’s okay to criticise… I am not angry because I understand that sometimes people are still struggling.

“But, don’t say that we haven’t helped. This Pakatan Harapan government has helped the people of Sabah the most. That is why I ask for support for both PH candidates in the Elopura state assembly seat, Vivian Wong Shir Yee, and the candidate for the Tanjung Papat state assembly seat, Tang Szu Ching,” he said.

He made the statement while speaking at a Meet-and-Greet Session with Sandakan youths at the Kampung Sim Sim futsal court here yesterday, which was attended by youths from the Elopura and Tanjung Papat state constituencies.

Therefore, Anwar, who is also the President of PKR, said the people of Sabah need to give their support to PH in the seventeenth Sabah State Election so that the party will have a stronger voice to continue looking after the welfare of the state’s people.

In the meantime, Anwar also stressed that Sabah needs a stable government, assisted by a stable and responsible Federal Government.

Anwar said that is why there must be cooperation between both governments for the sake of the state’s development and the well-being of the people.

Touching on the demand for 40 per cent of Sabah’s revenue, Anwar guaranteed that the issue would be resolved, and the government is committed to fulfilling that promise.

“We have promised, we will execute it. This is not just talk like the previous government, we will do it,” he said.

