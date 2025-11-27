KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) has proposed amendments to the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 to allow Malaysia to ratify international instruments on nuclear safety and regulation.

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the proposed changes would also pave the way for nuclear energy to be considered as a national electricity source.

“We are aware that the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) had previously amended the Act.

“However, at Petra, we have expressed our intention to amend the Act to allow Malaysia to ratify the international instruments it has agreed to sign, thereby enabling nuclear energy to be developed as a national energy source,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Rodziah Ismail (PH–Ampang) on the expected timeline for drafting and tabling a nuclear energy regulatory bill in Parliament. — Bernama