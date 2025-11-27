KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — More than 700 Malaysians stranded in flood-hit Hat Yai have been evacuated using container lorries and buses, with rescue operations continuing today, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told Parliament.

He said severe flooding in southern Thailand had inundated hotels, tourist spots and major parts of Hat Yai city, leaving hundreds of Malaysians trapped over the past few days.

“Over 700 people were successfully evacuated from Hat Yai to Bukit Kayu Hitam, including those already in temporary flood victim centres,” he said during Minister’s Question Time, responding to Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said Malaysia had been receiving updates every three to four hours from its embassy in Bangkok and consulate in Songkhla.

He said fewer than 500 Malaysians were estimated to remain stranded as of this morning.

He added that some of the more challenging rescues involved lecturers and Universiti Utara Malaysia applicants stuck at several hotels near a river, where strong currents made access impossible by vehicle or even by boat.

“No vehicles can enter the area, not even boats, because the current is very strong. But the rain stopped yesterday and this morning, and officers together with local volunteers will go to the hotels to rescue them,” he said.

Mohamad said that due to impassable roads in Sadao, authorities had at one point resorted to using container lorries to ferry stranded Malaysians to safety.

“Yesterday, we have sent back many Malaysians, but if there are any complaints, I would like to apologise, we used containers because we cannot pass by small lorries and buses,” he said.

“We will sit in groups, like human trafficking until we reach Bukit Kayu Hitam. Because from Sadao, we cannot pass by lorries and buses. So we will use containers.

“Today, we will use buses. Many buses can pass by,” he added.

According to reports, floodwaters began receding yesterday after heavy rain subsided, allowing rescue teams, including Thai authorities, volunteer fire brigades and local volunteers, to coordinate multiple extraction efforts.

As of November 25, the Immigration Department recorded 2,204 Malaysians crossing the border at Bukit Kayu Hitam, Sungai Burung and Wang Kelian.

Tens of thousands more had travelled out of Thailand earlier, with 27,199 Malaysians recorded returning between November 22 and 24, he said.

The Malaysian consulate and embassy also evacuated Malaysians from 22 hotels, homestays and other locations, while 27 Universiti Sains Malaysia students and two lecturers made it out via the Betong–Pengkalan Hulu checkpoint.

Mohamad thanked the Thai government for its cooperation, noting that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been in constant communication with his Thai counterpart throughout the crisis.

Malaysia is also helping evacuate Bruneian, Singaporean and Indonesian nationals, he added.

Mohamad reminded Malaysians to avoid travelling to flood-prone areas during the monsoon season, which the Meteorological Department expects to last until the end of December.