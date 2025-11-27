KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has reaffirmed that its relationship with Pakatan Harapan (PH) is anchored firmly on Sabah’s interests through a win-win approach.

GRS Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai clarified that GRS is not a component of PH, nor is PH part of GRS.

“The relationship between GRS and PH is a form of cooperation to ensure that Sabah’s development proceeds smoothly and that initiatives for the people can be implemented effectively.

“This win-win concept will bring real results for Sabah through a more stable administrative channel, while the federal government benefits from a consistent state partner capable of implementing policies,” he said during a meeting with graduates and students in Kiulu.

He was addressing perceptions being spread by opponents that GRS is “controlled by” or “colluding with” PH.

He emphasised that good relations between the state and federal government should not be sacrificed for short-term political gain, especially since GRS — like other local parties — is already part of the unity government at the federal level.

Joniston stressed that this cooperative relationship must also be maintained at the state level to ensure Sabah continues to be led autonomously by a local coalition, while enabling smooth administration and more effective implementation of development projects.

According to him, a strong mandate for GRS would allow Sabah to negotiate from a stronger position with the federal government on matters related to state rights, the protection of Sabah’s interests, federal allocations, mega projects, and socio-economic and rural development.

He described the unification of like-minded local parties under the GRS umbrella as a positive step toward strengthening Sabah’s collective voice.

“If we combine our strengths, Sabah’s voice becomes stronger. This is the foundation of the win-win concept,” he said, adding that whichever coalition forms the next state government will still need to work with the federal government.

With polling day drawing near, Joniston urged voters to judge GRS based on its administrative performance rather than political narratives pushed by outside parties. — The Borneo Post