KOTA BHARU, Nov 26 — The police have stressed that they will not compromise with any flood victims who refuse to move even though their homes have been flooded, thus compromising safety.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the firm action was important to prevent any untoward incident, including the risk of victims being trapped when the water level rises suddenly.

“If there are victims who refuse to move, the police will order them to leave and not stay at home for fear of theft.

“The police will monitor and inspect the abandoned areas to ensure that no victims are still at home and to prevent irresponsible parties from taking advantage,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Yusoff said the action of postponing relocation would only make rescue operations more difficult, especially at night and when the water level rises rapidly.

According to him, the flood situation in Kelantan is currently still under control with the evacuation involving residents in low-lying areas affected by heavy rains, including in Bachok, Tumpat, Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu.

“To date, 9,772 victims from 3,585 families have been placed in 40 temporary relief centres (PPS) throughout the state,” he said.

He also advised victims who moved to the PPS to bring valuables and important documents to avoid losses.

“So far, there have been no cases of theft reported at the house abandoned by the victims. Usually reports are made after the flood has receded involving the destruction of property,” he said.

In a similar development, the police are also increasing monitoring in border areas to curb smuggling activities during the flood season.

“If the water level increases, there is a possibility that smugglers will take advantage of using boats or vessels to certain areas. The police will adjust their operational strategies to prevent this,” he said. — Bernama